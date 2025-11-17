Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link reaches 'major milestone': First train begins testing and commissioning

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link reached another key phase on Saturday (Nov 15) as Train Set 02 arrived at the Wadi Hana Depot in Johor to commence testing and commissioning.

RTS Operations' chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Marzuki Arrifin told Bernama that the delivery and placement of the train onto the tracks is a "major milestone" for the RTS project.

"The delivery of this train marks the project's transition into the pre-operational phase, of various system testing and integration activities, to ensure that the train and its infrastructure function flawlessly and comply with safety standards," Bernama quoted Ahmad Marzuki as saying.

At a press conference on Nov 3, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke had said that the trains will arrive in Johor Bahru from mid-November and testing will commence between "mid-November and December".

Prior to the first phase of testing on the RTS Link tracks, offsite systems integration testing on the first train took place at the Singapore Rail Test Centre.

There, checks on the integration between the train and other rail systems, such as the signalling system, platform screen doors and onboard communications system were carried out.

The RTS Link will be served by eight train sets, with each set consisting of four cars.

During the first stage, four train sets will be delivered and stationed at the Wadi Hana Depot. The depot serves as the central maintenance facility and operational hub.

The remaining four sets are scheduled to arrive in phases by December 2025.

Trains will run from depot to Woodlands and back in testing phase

Train Set 02 commenced testing on Nov 16, starting with a decoupling exercise. It will then undergo multiple static tests to ensure that all systems are in proper working order prior to the three phases of dynamic testing.

"Through these three dynamic tests, the train will run at low speed, and testing will take place under actual operational conditions on the mainline," Ahmad Marzuki told Bernama.

During testing, the train sets will run from the depot to Bukit Chagar station, across the border to Woodlands North station in Singapore, before heading back to the depot to assess operational performances in actual conditions.

He added that the main tests to be carried out would include the signalling system, communication system, and train performance on actual tracks.

The testing and commissioning phase for all eight RTS train sets is expected to take between six and seven months, after which the trains would be cleared for driverless operations. Passenger capacity tests will also be carried out next year.

The RTS Link project is scheduled for completion by end-2026.

Once passenger service begins in early-2027, the 4km shuttle service from Singapore's Woodlands North station to Johor Bahru's Bukit Chagar station will operate at a maximum speed of 80 km/h and can accommodate up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

