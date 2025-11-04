JB-Singapore RTS Link to commence train trials in December, overall progress at 65%

The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will commence its first phase of trials — without the involvement of passengers — in December, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

The update was given by Loke on Monday (Nov 3), after a site visit at the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex in Bukit Chagar.

Loke said that track installation has been completed and the first RTS trains are set to arrive at the Wadi Hana Depot in mid-November.

“In the next two weeks, the first train will be sent and taken to the depot. If we go according to the schedule, many will get to see the train in motion in December, during the first phase of trials,” Loke told the media.

"However, the trains wouldn't be open to the public yet because there are some important processes that need to be followed, including system integration and safety tests, before full operation can begin," he added.

Bernama reported RTS Operations (RTSO) chief executive officer Dr Ahmad Marzuki Arrifin as saying that all systems and operational works for the RTS Link Project have achieved 65 per cent progress and are on schedule.

"The first train will be brought in from the Singapore Rail Test Track, and three more sets of trains that are in Batu Gajah will be brought to the RTS depot in Johor Bahru this month," Dr Marzuki added.

Acknowledging a point made by Loke — that the project involves "massive and complex effort" from Singapore and Malaysia — Dr Marzuki told Bernama that the project is "progressing smoothly" because the two governments are "closely coordinating and monitoring" the works that are ongoing.

According to Loke, the RTS Link, which will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North, remains on track for completion by December 31, 2026, and be in operation in January 2027.

