'Do you not feel ashamed?' Malaysian cop reprimands man for taking young teen out on New Year's Eve

A policeman in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has earned the praise of netizens for confronting a man hanging out with an underage girl on New Year's Eve (Dec 31).

TikTok user Measat.24 shared a video of the encounter, which has since gone viral with over 6.6 million views and nearly 450,000 likes.

In it, the officer can be seen talking to a pair on a motorcycle by the side of the road.

He asks about their ages, and while the man responds that he is 20, the girl says that she is in Form 2, which is usually the grade 14-year-olds attend in Malaysia.

He reprimands the man, asking: "Did you know that you can't take an underage girl out?"

Though he does question the girl on how long they have known each other and tells her she cannot be out late without the presence of her parents, the officer mostly focuses on confronting the man.

"I could detain her and call her parents to pick her up from the police station, especially since she’s underage," he presses. "If the parents come, what would your answer to them be?"

He adds: "What you did is wrong... she is a child, you know. You're 20 years old, basically taking a child out. Do you not feel ashamed about that?"

Several netizens expressed shock at the age difference between the man and teenager, while others commended the police officer for stepping in.

"We need more police officers like this in Malaysia. It's the only way to curb these rampant immoral activities," a comment read.

Others expressed concern about the girl, with a netizen asking: "Where are her mum and dad?"

Another netizen wrote: "When I was 14, I was busy thinking about what to eat tomorrow in the canteen. I didn't want to go out at night."

