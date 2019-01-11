Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

One moment, she was walking through a carpark.

The next, she found herself tossed up onto a car's hood. 

A video on Facebook showing the exact moment a driver sent a woman flying in a residential carpark in Selangor, Malaysia, recently went viral, racking up over 3,000 shares as of Oct 30, Says reported.

The post has since been deleted, though the clip itself has been reuploaded to YouTube.

In the video, the car can be seen moving rather quickly even as it rounds the corner before colliding into a lady. A passerby immediately rushed over to attend to her as the driver and his passenger stepped out of the vehicle.

Eunice Khoo, who uploaded the original footage, said: "the first thing both the driver and passenger did when (they) first came down from the car was to scold the pedestrian." She claimed that the driver only stepped on the brakes after hitting the woman.

"He also insisted that he shall take no responsibilities on this incident."

A photo in Khoo's subsequent post showed a police report, whereby the driver accused the victim of being at fault. He reasoned that the woman had appeared suddenly and that she should have used a zebra crossing instead.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Says

However, the woman could clearly be seen crossing the road before the driver reached the corner, Khoo wrote in her post.

"So, if one is not driving fast, he would have stopped the vehicle in time or (else) the pedestrian would not have flown up (as shown in) the video even if she got hit."

Yet, when asked why he was driving so quickly, the driver denied the accusation. 

Khoo also pointed out how the driver had claimed to have asked the victim if she needed to go to the hospital. Yet, in the video, the driver and his passenger could be seen standing a fair distance away from the victim as a passerby, presumably, her boyfriend, attended to her.

The passenger was even seen standing with her arms akimbo.

"(They were) standing at least three steps away from the victim with both arms crossed. Do you think a human being would offer help with such a posture?" Khoo questioned. "They didn't even go near to check on the pedestrian if everything was alright."

Before she ended her post, Khoo stated how the driver, till date, had yet to contact the victim to show any concern, nor to apologise.

Netizens were equally if not more flabberghasted by the driver's behaviour and voiced their support for Khoo, Says reported.

One particular netizen estimated that the driver was driving at the speed of 40 to 50km/h, and berated the driver for not slowing down.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Says

Another netizen posted a screenshot showing the car driving over a green line meant to demarcate a pedestrian walkway.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook via Says

