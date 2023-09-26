Malaysian girl, 4, drowns in pool while stepbrother watches on

A four-year-old Malaysian girl recently drowned in a condo pool in Bangi, Selangor.

But what made it even worse - her stepbrother was standing on the sidelines seemingly disinterested in saving her.

The tragic incident happened on Sept 13, reported China Press.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the girl swimming in the pool with a float. When she tried to get out of the pool, she missed a step and fell back into the water.

The girl slipped out of her float and was seen struggling in the water. She was later sent to the hospital unconscious and died the next day.

Medical staff at the hospital later lodged a police report.

When police reviewed the CCTV closely, they discovered that a 26-year-old man was present at the scene.

Although he was standing near the pool, he did nothing to save the drowning girl, reported China Press.

Police later identified the man as the girl's stepbrother. He was arrested last Sunday (Sept 24).

Speaking to Malaysian media on Monday, Kajang district police chief Zaid Hassan said: “At the time, the suspect was present at the scene.

“He appeared to be preoccupied with something. He just watched the victim drown without taking any action to rescue her."

