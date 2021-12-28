Girl nearly drowns during Sunday swim at Siloso Beach

What was meant to be a pleasant weekend swim almost turned into a nightmare when a young girl nearly drowned in the waters off Sentosa's Siloso Beach on Dec 26 evening.

The young girl was swimming at Siloso Beach when she was drowning in the sea for a short while, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

This alarmed beachgoers but the girl's father was swift and managed to pull her out in the nick of time.

A 12-second video of Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles with passers-by at the said beach emerged online last Sunday evening. The Facebook post received almost 300 shares.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF mentioned that they received a call for assistance at No 10 Siloso Beach Walk at about 6.35pm on Dec 26. They added that they conveyed a child to National University Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sentosa for comment.

On Sentosa's official website, it states that Siloso Beach has three 'no swim' zones near where the beach patrol observation towers are located. Guests are encouraged to swim in the red and yellow flag areas.

In June, a 41-year-old woman almost drowned near Sentosa Cove after her kayak overturned.

According to Medlink Healthcare Group, if someone is drowning, it is best to first throw in lifesaving devices like a life ring, throw rope, or pool noodle.

