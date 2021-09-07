Malaysian man panics, drives and parks car at hospital lobby to save father from heart attack

Besides wheelchairs, hospital beds and people walking, most would be shocked to see a car parked inside the hospital itself.

That's exactly what happened when a distraught man panicked and parked his car in a hospital emergency unit in Malaysia – after his father suffered from a heart attack, as reported on Harian Metro on Sunday (Sept 5).

The incident was caught on video and went viral as it made its rounds on social media.

█Cemas hingga pandu kereta masuk lobi hospital█ IPOH – Rakaman video memaparkan seorang lelaki memandu keretanya... Posted by Malaysia News Lab on Sunday, September 5, 2021

In the 54-second clip, what appears to be a grey Perodua Kelisa was parked awkwardly outside the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital's (HRPB) emergency department.

The shirtless driver carried his father out of the vehicle as hospital staff approached with a bed and attends to the seemingly unconscious man.

According to Harian Metro, Perak Police Chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid reported that the driver's alarming actions were a result of panic after witnessing his father suffer a heart attack.

He said: "After the car halted, the driver came out shouting for help from the hospital staff before the hospital staff calmed him down. He was then asked to move his car to the designated parking space."

The police chief reported that the incident took place on Saturday at 11.30pm and, fortunately, there were no other casualties or accidents reported the Malaysian daily.

"There were no accidents, injuries, apart from damage to public property following the incident. No police report was made by the parties involved," added the police chief.

The man's father is also said to be receiving treatment at the hospital and is in a stable condition.

