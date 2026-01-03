Malaysian man who fell from Second Link bridge was bus driver in Singapore; had holiday planned with family

A man who went missing following a fall from the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link bridge on Sunday (Dec 28) was a Malaysian bus driver who worked in Singapore, according to his wife.

"Before the incident, he commuted between Malaysia and Singapore every day," the woman told China Press about her husband, identified as 33-year-old Zheng Guoqiang (transliteration).

"He had already submitted his resignation to his company and planned to work until the end of December before returning to be with us."

She added that Zheng had been under stress due to work and personal reasons, and suspected that he was suffering from depression.

However, she told the Malaysian publication that he had made plans to join her and their three children, aged between two and eight, at their hometown on Jan 2, prior to his disappearance.

They had booked a holiday to Ipoh and Genting Highlands, and had already made hotel bookings.

On Dec 28, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department received a call at about 8.35pm about a man who fell at the 1.3km mark of the Second Link bridge, reported The Star.

A total of 51 personnel from various departments and agencies were mobilised in a search-and-rescue operation to locate the man, reported Bernama.

The operation involved the Marine Operations Force, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force, as well as officers from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters.

Malaysian officials said that the Singapore authorities were also notified, as the man was believed to have drifted into Singapore waters along with the currents.

Zheng's wife shared with China Press that, as of Jan 1, marine teams were still searching for her husband. However, the local police had called off their search according to their protocols.

According to Sin Chew Daily, officers had also discovered several handwritten notes, believed to contain apologies to the man's children, on his motorcycle.

Zheng's wife said about the notes: "My husband apologised to me and the children, saying he couldn't stay with us any longer, and asked me to be strong and live on, and take good care of the children."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours)/ 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

