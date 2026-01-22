Malaysian MP suggests two-year entry ban for foreign vehicles caught abusing Ron95 fuel subsidy

Jimmy Puah, MP for Tebrau, has said that the foreign-registered vehicles caught for illegally pumping Ron95 fuel should be blacklisted from entering Malaysia for two years.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday (Jan 21), Puah urged the government to strengthen enforcement against errant motorists, citing a recent case where a Singapore permanent resident concealed his licence plate to refuel his car with Ron95 petrol.

"This is not a matter of discrimination. All Malaysians and foreign nationals in our country must adhere to the law," he said.

Current legislation penalises petrol station operators when foreign vehicles fuel up with subsidised Ron95 petrol, and Puah suggested that vehicle owners should also be held liable for flouting the law.

He also said that the government should consider installing clear signage at land entry points to inform foreign-registered vehicles that they can only refuel with unsubsidised Ron97 petrol.

Malaysia's Budi95 scheme was rolled out on Sept 30 last year, which allows Malaysians to buy Ron95 fuel at RM1.99 (S$0.63) per litre, while foreign-registered vehicles can only buy Ron97 at unsubsidised prices.

