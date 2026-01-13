Singapore car driver who taped licence plate to refuel Ron95 petrol in Johor to be charged

A 63-year-old male Singapore permanent resident, who allegedly refuelled his Singapore-registered vehicle with Ron95 after partially concealing his licence plate, will be charged in court on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Assistant Commissioner of Police Tan Seng Lee from the Kulai district police headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday that the man will be charged for altering or obscuring a vehicle registration plate intentionally.

The man is alleged to have obscured the first and last letters of the Singapore-registered car he was driving with black tape to make it look like a Malaysian plate.

Malaysian media outlet The Star reported that the Singapore PR will be charged at the Magistrate's Court in Kulai.

In a now-viral video on social media, the 63-year-old, who was wearing a striped shirt is seen refuelling his white Volkswagen sedan as another driver, a Malaysian man, pulls up from behind and calls out to him.

"Singaporean ah," the male driver questions, to which the Volkswagen driver replies "bukan" ("no" in Malay).

It can be seen from the video, however, that the licence plate of the Volkswagen is partially taped up to obscure the first letter, 'S', as well as the last alphabet, 'M'.

The Volkwagen driver tries to explain himself further when it became clear that the other party did not believe him.

"Kita orang Malaysian ('We are Malaysians')," he says, indicating that he and another middle-aged woman who appears by his side are Malaysian citizens.

"Stop, stop, wait ah," the driver of the other car says as he gets out of the vehicle to confront the couple and threatens to call the police.

The Volkswagen driver then gets into his car and moves off as the woman continues engaging with the other driver, insisting that she is Malaysian and claiming to hold a Malaysian IC.

"But the car is Singapore [sic]," the man retorts. The video concludes with the woman walking away as the man states that he would make a police report.

The Singaporean PR and his wife eventually reported to the district police headquarters on Jan 5 to assist with investigations.

Under Malaysia's Road Transport Act 1987, the said offence carries a penalty of up to five years in jail and a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$6,340).

