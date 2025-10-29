Malaysian PM Anwar uploads picture taken during downtime in Asean Summit, earns plaudits online

Following the conclusion of the 47th Asean Summit at Kuala Lumpur, host Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took to Facebook on Wednesday early morning (Oct 29) to share an introspective photo of himself.

Simply captioned with a full stop, the post contains a picture of him seated in the backseat of a car, quietly polishing his spectacles. It was presumably captured during a downtime in the summit.

It has since amassed over 65,000 likes and 5,000 comments as at Wednesday (Oct 29) afternoon.

The three-day summit, which was held from Oct 26 to 28, saw successful talks between the several world leaders as well as the signing of agreements relating to peace and trade deals.

As PM Anwar succinctly remarked at the conclusion of the event on Oct 28: "What a relief."

Netizens applauded him for the successful summit and expressed their encouragement in the comment section of his Oct 29 post.

"Composure, wisdom, and focus, a leader deep in thought for the nation's future. (Thank you) Sir Anwar Ibrahim, history will record and remember your tireless struggle for Malaysia," wrote Facebook user Mohd Hasni Izuwan.

"Even by sitting back from my sofa I already feel the tiredness of the back to back meetings, engaging with every leader with delicate etc, but I can't even see a slight exhausting gesture from our prime minister on his face...we all are so proud of you," said user HK Gill.

"He sharpen his weapon. The message is clear. Full beast mode on," user D'Ammar D'Funna quipped.

lim.kewei@asiaone.com