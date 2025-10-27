PM Wong meets leaders of Brazil, South Africa and European Council at Asean Summit sidelines

KUALA LUMPUR – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met the leaders of Brazil, South Africa and the European Council on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 26.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Wong said he was happy to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The pair last met at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rio in 2024.

Brazil is Singapore’s largest trading partner in Latin America and a key partner in food security, said PM Wong.

“We look forward to working closely on climate action, carbon markets and sustainable fuels ahead of COP30 in Belem on Nov 25,” he said, referring to the United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is due to be held in November in the Brazilian city located at the mouth of the Amazon River.

PM Wong also met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. In a separate post, he thanked Mr Ramaphosa for the invitation to the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg in November.

PM Wong said the two nations share strong, growing ties built on mutual respect and shared aspirations.

The leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation in trade, innovation, sustainability and technology, said PM Wong, adding that they also talked about how to strengthen Asean-Africa links.

Later in the day, PM Wong had a meeting with European Council president Antonio Costa.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation between Singapore, the European Union and the wider region, especially in trade and the digital economy, he said on X.

PM Wong noted how Singapore and the EU are like-minded partners with shared values and a strong commitment to a rules-based multilateral order.

“There’s much we can work together on in this evolving global landscape,” he said.

