Malaysian PM Mahathir takes wife on a date around Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad took the weekend off for a date with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali around Kuala Lumpur, Bernama news agency reported.

Several photos uploaded on social media showed Tun Dr Mahathir, 94, driving a Proton car to the federal capital with his 93-year-old wife.

"Once in a while, (I) take Hasmah dating in KL," Dr Mahathir he said in an Instagram post on his account @chedetofficial, on Saturday (Nov 23).

The couple also stopped to have a bite at a cafe believed to be in Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bernama reported.

The post, which contains three photographs and one video, has received more than 55,000 'likes' and 2,000 comments from netizens.

It also drew the attention of singer Siti Nurhaliza who commented with five love symbols.

Sekali sekala bawa Hasmah dating di KL pic.twitter.com/gbMMaQrJQW — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) November 23, 2019

Netizens generally were impressed by the strong message of love that Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah have for each other and prayed for the couple's prosperity and health.

Among them, @azurashafawi prayed that "Moga Allah SWT sentiasa memelihara, melindungi dan merahmati Tun berdua." (May Allah always give His protection and blessings to Tun and his wife.)

"Bravooo, our PM can still drive... May the PM and wife Tun Siti Hasmah... Enjoy happiness and always be healthy... We join your happiness Tun... Our PM," says @miy.cjom.

Another user @qiellaaa wrote "Best relationship goals. Growing old goals."

"So sweet," said @Maradiana while @rigneshgopal wrote "Nice (and) a good example of how to take care of a wife."

