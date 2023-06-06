Malaysian rides motorcycle to work in Singapore, gets hit by 2 cars in succession

A Malaysian man is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was hit by two cars while on his way to work in Singapore.

The accident happened at about 3am last Friday (June 2) along Kota Tinggi road in Johor Bahru, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The man, surnamed Liang, has been working in Singapore as a chef for 10 years.

Liang's older sister told the Chinese daily on Monday that her brother had set off for work on his motorcycle, and met with an accident after a car lost control on the highway and crashed into a tree.

Liang was unable to avoid the oncoming vehicle and was knocked down.

Two other riders stopped to try and lift Liang to the side of the road, but were unable to move him. One of them then helped to direct traffic away from the accident site.

However, moments later, another approaching driver failed to stop his vehicle in time and ended up hitting both Liang and the rider who accompanied him

The rider fractured his left foot while trying to dodge the oncoming car, while Liang lost consciousness.

"My brother was still conscious after the first accident, but he passed out after he was hit a second time. His motorcycle flew quite a distance away after the accident," said his sister.

She added that the second driver tried to flee the scene after the accident, but was stopped by fellow drivers.

Elaborating on her brother's current condition, the elder Liang said her brother's pelvis and left rib are broken.

His diaphragm was also ruptured from the impact of the crash, and he is unable to breathe on his own.

Liang is currently on life support, and doctors said it will take about two or three weeks for his diaphragm to heal.

She further shared that the rider who was helping her brother is also hospitalised for his fractured foot.

During the interview, she thanked the rider who redirected traffic for helping to take photos of the accident, and expressed the hope for both of them to make a police report.

Malaysian couple killed in motorcycle crash

In March, a Malaysian couple were killed on their way to work in Singapore.

Chen Liru, 30, and Liu Jingchang, 36, were headed towards the Second Link on a motorcycle at about 7am and were about 18km away from the checkpoint when the accident occurred, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The accident also claimed the life of their unborn baby as Chen was six months pregnant at the time.

The couple left behind a two-year-old son.

Speaking to Shin Min, Chen's elder sister said the couple had been working in Singapore for several years, while her mother took care of their son.

She added that she went to the scene on the day of the accident and noticed that there were no skid marks in the road, which could indicate that the couple's motorbike did not spin out of control.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

