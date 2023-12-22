Malaysian singer, 26, meets admirer for lunch out of kindness but gets stabbed 8 times to death

A 26-year-old Malaysian singer who met an admirer for lunch in Klang was fatally stabbed some eight times.

Yuki Koh reportedly met the suspect, 44, for lunch on Monday (Dec 18) at around 1.20pm.

According to her boyfriend Sampson Liew, 23, the suspect had been pursuing Koh for two years.

Koh was initially hesitant to meet the suspect, but agreed to having lunch with him out of kindness, Liew added.

Agreeing to this lunch meeting ended up costing Koh her life.

After the meal at around 2pm, the two returned to the suspect's car, which was parked in a back alley.

The suspect then pulled out a knife and stabbed Koh at least 8 times — including a fatal stab to her heart, The Star reported.

Witnesses at the scene called the police and recorded the stabbing. In the video, the suspect was seen driving away with Koh still in the car.

'Suspect attempted to wake the victim'

South Klang Assistant Commissioner Cha Hoong Fong told Malaysian media that the police received a report at 2.17pm regarding the murder from a woman. She reported that the victim was stabbed by a man who then drove the victim away in a car.

"The suspect then drove to his house at Jalan Sungai Nibong 5, Kapar and upon arrival, the suspect attempted to wake the victim."

"The 44-year-old suspect then stabbed himself with likely the same knife before police arrived at the location at 4.20pm to arrest him,” he added.

The suspect and the victim were lovers and the motive behind the attack is believed to be jealousy, Selangor Deputy Police Chief, Deputy Commissioner Datuk S. Sasikala Devi, said at a press conference on Wednesday (Dec 20).



The suspect will be detained until Dec 25 while investigations continue, China Press reported.

The police said he is facing murder charges and if found guilty, may face the death penalty or up to 40 years in prison and at least 12 strokes of the cane.



Koh’s funeral was held in Klang on Dec 21 and Liew was also present.

"Her passing has left my world eerily hollow. It breaks my heart to recall all the happy moments I had with her," Liew told Malaysian news portal FMT.

