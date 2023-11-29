Bukit Batok double deaths: Teen girl stabbed grandfather before taking her own life, says coroner

A 15-year-old girl who was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Bukit Batok last June had killed her grandfather before taking her own life.

An autopsy found that Teo Ah Nee, 84, was stabbed at least seven times by his granddaughter, Ellis Teo, in their home at Block 363, Bukit Batok Street 31, reported 8world.

The girl subsequently jumped to her death at Block 115 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6, about two kilometers away from where the family lived.

On Wednesday (Nov 29), investigating officer Sergeant Quek Jun Cai told the court that the police could not determine what happened between the pair before their deaths.

Only Teo and his granddaughter were in the flat at the time of the incident, and there were no witnesses or CCTV footage captured inside the unit, The Straits Times reported.

That day, the girl's parents had gone out early in the morning. The police's CCTV footage showed the elderly man returning home in the afternoon, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It is believed that his death occurred sometime between 2.26pm and 5.04pm.

The girl was later seen coming out of the lift at 5.04pm, with tape on her left hand.

Records on the teen's EZ-Link card showed that she took a train from Bukit Gombak to Bukit Batok. After making a phone call to her mother, she went to jump off the 25th floor at Block 115.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

READ ALSO: Bukit Batok double deaths: Mother seen in tears, contractors dispose of blood-stained cabinet

claudiatan@asiaone.com