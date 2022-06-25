Teenage girl and grandfather found dead at separate Bukit Batok HDB blocks on same evening

In a double tragedy for a family, a 14-year-old girl and her grandfather, 84, were both found dead at two separate Bukit Batok blocks on Thursday (June 23) evening at around the same time.

The police told AsiaOne that at 5.50pm that day, they were alerted to a case of unnatural death involving a 14-year-old female teenager along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

The teenager, who was found lying motionless at the foot of block 115, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

On that same evening at about 5.55pm, the police said they were alerted to another case of unnatural death in a residential unit along Bukit Batok Street 31.

A 84-year-old man was found lying motionless with chest wounds in his unit at block 363 and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The female teenager is the granddaughter of the 84-year-old man, said the police, and both were residing in the same unit before their deaths.

The police said they are investigating if the two cases are linked.

