Bukit Batok double deaths: Mother seen in tears, contractors dispose of blood-stained cabinet

The elderly man found dead in a flat in Bukit Batok is understood to be a Mr Teo Ah Nee. His 14-year-old granddaughter who lived in the same unit was found dead at the foot of another block about 2km away.

Checks online show that cremation halls were booked for Mr Teo, who was 84, and the girl on Saturday, The Straits Times reported.

The two were found dead a few minutes apart on Thursday (June 23) evening.

When ST visited the family's home at Block 363 on Saturday, no one answered the door.

Furniture from the flat - including a cabinet stained with blood - was being disposed of by contractors earlier that afternoon.

The contractor said the items were from the master bedroom of the flat, where the workers saw dried blood on the floor, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

A neighbour told the Chinese language newspaper that the girl's mother was in tears in the morning.

Other neighbours told ST that the grandfather had lived in the flat for at least 25 years. The girl and her parents also lived there.

A resident in his 70s who lives a floor below described Mr Teo as a friendly man who greeted him each time they met in the lift.

He said Mr Teo had an operation on his leg and walked with the aid of crutches.

Another neighbour, who gave her name only as Madam Tan, said Mr Teo was a happy man who was very independent.

The housewife, 50, said: "He liked to go out by himself and he was usually well dressed, in a collared shirt."

At Block 115, residents who witnessed the girl's fall on Thursday said her body landed on a grass patch beside the 25-storey building.

A retiree, 84, who declined to be named, said he saw dozens of people gathered around the grass patch where the girl lay face down.

Two men checked on her and called the police, he said, adding that another resident covered her body with a cloth shortly after.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

