Malaysian teen, 17, dies after wooden beam falls on her while cleaning temple

A 17-year-old girl died in a freak accident in Malaysia after a wooden beam broke and fell on her at a Chinese temple in Kuala Langat, Selangor on Tuesday (April 7).

The victim had followed her family to the Shun Tian temple and was helping to clean the premises with her mother when the beam, which hung over 20m high and weighed over 1,000kg, broke and fell directly on her, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The victim's mother told the media outlet that they heard a strange noise and, when they turned to look, they saw the long beam break. It hit her daughter, who was standing in the centre of the temple.

"It happened so suddenly that I was completely at a loss and stood there stunned.

"After I came to my senses, I immediately ran to my daughter to check on her," she was quoted saying.

Kuala Langat district police chief Akmalrizal Radzi said the authorities received a report on the incident at about 8.35pm.

He told Berita Harian: "She suffered serious injuries to her head. It is understood that she had visited the temple with her family."

The police later told local media that the victim died from severe head injuries.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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