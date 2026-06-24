Malaysian who mocked China locals identified as police officer, faces disciplinary probe

The Malaysian woman who went viral over remarks she made about the personal hygiene of Chinese locals has been identified as a police officer and is now under internal disciplinary investigation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail said on Wednesday (June 23) that the police has opened an investigation into the officer following widespread criticism of a video circulating online, reported Bernama.

He added that the officer remains on active duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

"I urge all parties to remain calm as PDRM will conduct a thorough investigation. Apart from disciplinary aspects, appropriate action will also be taken if any breach of the law is established," said Mohd Khalid.

He also reminded police officers and personnel to uphold proper conduct at all times, even when off duty.

Woman threatens legal action, then apologises

On June 14, videos circulating online showed a group of Malaysian tourists in China making disparaging remarks about locals' personal hygiene and public behaviour, sparking widespread backlash on social media.

In one of the videos, several women can be heard making loud derogatory comments in Malay about the perceived unpleasant body odour of Chinese people.

Following the incident, the original uploader, Nur Asyiqin, issued a public apology on June 21, acknowledging the criticism she has received.

"I would like to humbly and sincerely apologise for the viral issue, which was my mistaken spontaneous reaction while on vacation in China on June 15, 2026," she said.

The apology came days after Asyiqin said she intended to take legal action against parties she alleged had made defamatory, unsubstantiated and false statements against her.

Her apology has since drawn mixed reactions online, following her earlier response to the controversy.

[[nid:738287]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com