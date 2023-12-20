Malaysian woman misses out on winning BMW after turning up late to claim prize on stage

Having showed up late to collect her lucky draw prize, a woman in Malaysia lost her chance at winning a BMW car.

The incident took place at a lucky draw event held at a carnival at the Pavilion Bandar Perda in Penang on Tuesday (Dec 19), Sin Chew Daily reported.

In a video of the incident shared by TikTok user Hang.pi.mana, the woman with the winning number can be seen rushing towards the stage with what appears to be a lucky draw ticket in her hand.

"We have been calling your number for a long time. Sorry sister, we can't give you the prize," the host can be heard telling the unidentified woman in Malay.

Moved on to another number

The winning number was reportedly called out several times and organisers waited for about 10 minutes before moving on to another number, which was when the woman appeared, according to local media reports.

Despite the host repeatedly informing the woman that she can no longer claim the lucky draw grand prize — a BMW 3-series (F30) car.

Refusing to budge, the woman continued to argue with the host and organisers of the event to let her claim the prize, but her request was rejected.

The crowd at the event reportedly started cheering "cannot" to the woman, showing their agreement with the organisers' decision to not award her the car.

Violated the rules

The woman then created a ruckus, which led to the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department (RELA) officers arriving at the scene, local media reported.

To de-escalate the situation, the carnival organisers decided to give the woman a consolation prize of RM1,000 (S$300) instead.

Following the incident, the carnival organisers posted on TikTok explaining the rationale behind the decision and stated that the situation with the woman has been resolved amicably.

It was later revealed that the woman, who was a merchant at the carnival, also violated the rules of the lucky draw which stated that merchants were not allowed to participate.

