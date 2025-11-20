Man in Malaysia ambushed and shot dead by 6 gunmen near mamak stall

A man in Malaysia was ambushed and fatally shot on Wednesday (Nov 19) night after eating with his family at a mamak stall in the Malaysian city of Seremban.

Negri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said in a statement that the deceased was walking back to his car at about 11.20pm when he was blocked by several vehicles.

Six masked individuals armed with guns and weapons alighted and chased the man, firing several shots at him.

The man collapsed some distance away and was later pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed to have sustained gunshot and slash wounds in the attack, Malaysian police said.

It is not known what happened to the family during the attack.

The police chief added that the deceased has 42 criminal records for offences including causing hurt and housebreaking, reported The Star.

A manhunt for the suspects has been launched, and police are also looking for the vehicles they travelled in.

The case is being investigated for murder and use of firearms.

