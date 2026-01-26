Malaysian man allegedly beats 76-year-old dad to death, says he fell several times

A 40-year-old Malaysian man was arrested by police for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 76-year-old father, after doctors found injuries on the elderly man's body, consistent with those caused by blunt objects.

Serdang district police chief Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Muhamad Farid Ahmad said in a statement that the 40-year-old's actions came to light at about 3pm on Jan 19, after he brought his semi-conscious father to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Kuala Lumpur.

According to ACP Farid, the man claimed that his father had "fallen several times" at home, reported The New Straits Times.

"Initial investigations revealed that the bruising on the victim's body was consistent with that of blunt force trauma," added ACP Farid.

The elderly man died three days later on Jan 22, with the cause of his death classified as head injury due to blunt trauma, reported The Star.

Police have since remanded the man till Jan 30 to assist with police investigations.

Malaysia abolished the mandatory death penalty in 2023.

Under the amendments passed, those found guilty of capital offences such as murder, may be jailed for between 30 to 40 years and caned.

editor@asiaone.com