1 dead, another injured in Malaysia drive-by shooting during rush hour

A car driver has reportedly died, and his passenger left severely injured, after an assailant allegedly fired shots at their vehicle on Wednesday (Dec 10) morning.

A video circulating of the incident, which occurred in the Malaysian city of Seremban, showed the deceased slumped in the driver's seat of a blood-stained white car.

The shooting took place at about 7.30am during the morning rush hour, according to The Star.

Seremban district police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim confirmed that two people were rushed to the hospital following the incident, reported the New Straits Times.

Negri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad subsequently updated that the 43-year-old driver died while being treated at the hospital, according to The Star.

The deceased is purportedly the bodyguard of the other injured car occupant.

Alzafny said preliminary investigations found that a motorcyclist had launched the attack while the car was travelling towards the Port Dickson toll plaza.

"We believe the motive of the attack was revenge and gang rivalry, although investigations are ongoing," he was quoted as saying.

The injured car occupant, 47, has a criminal record with 15 prior offences, reported Malaysian outlet Berita Harian.

