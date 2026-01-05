Man dies after being shot outside fast-food outlet in Malaysia; manhunt underway

A man was shot and killed outside a fast-food restaurant in Banting in the Kuala Langat district of the Malaysian state of Selangor on Sunday (Jan 4) evening.

Police are searching for the culprit, who is believed to have fled on a motorcycle after the shooting that occurred at 10pm, according to local news reports.

Photos and videos of the victim lying unconscious on the ground have been making the rounds on social media.

Bloodstains can be seen on a wall and two spent bullet casings can be seen on the floor in some of the posts.

Police officers who attended to the crime scene cordoned the area off and the Royal Malaysia Police K9 unit was later seen there, according to the Malay Mail.

Also present were Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Mohamad Hatta Che Din and Kuala Langat district police chief Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi, the news portal reported.

Investigations are ongoing and the police are expected to issue a statement on the incident later.

