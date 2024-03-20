Man in Malaysia fatally stabs colleague who drank orange juice intended for breaking fast

A man in Malaysia stabbed his colleague to death after the latter drank his orange juice.

The incident occurred at a hostel for factory workers in Shah Alam, Selangor at 7.20pm on Tuesday (March 19), reported The New Straits Times.

Shah Alam district police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the deceased was a 49-year-old Bangladeshi national working as a general labourer in Malaysia.

He lived together with the suspect, a 51-year-old Pakistani national.

Investigations revealed that the orange juice belonging to the suspect was meant for him to break fast.

Flying into a rage, the Pakistani man stabbed the younger man with a kitchen knife multiple times, said the district police chief.

The Bangladeshi man was pronounced dead at scene, according to The Star.

A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the incident has been seized by police, and the Pakistani man was arrested at the scene.

The suspect will be remanded for seven days, and investigations are ongoing.

