Indonesian man fatally stabs friend who kicked him out of WhatsApp group

Upset at being removed from a WhatsApp group, a man in Indonesia took his rage out on his friend by stabbing him to death, Indonesian news outlet TribunJabar.id reported.

Toto Toyiban, 36 from a village in Bandung, allegedly made a comment in a motorcycle gang's WhatsApp group named XTC Beer 188, one which deeply offended his friend, Adrian, 29 who was also a member of the group.

Adrian then decided to remove Toto from the WhatsApp group.

Outraged at being kicked out from the group, Toto confronted Adrian on Sunday (Oct 29), reported Indonesian media.

But what started out as a verbal argument soon escalated into a physical fight.

In the midst of the fight, Toto took out a knife that he carried with him and stabbed Adrian several times, leading to his death.

Adrian's body was discovered with stab wounds, several hours later on the same day by the police, said Bandung Police Chief Commissioner Pol. Kusworo Wibowo in a press conference on Tuesday (Oct 31).

Kusworo explained that Adrian suffered stab wounds to his arm, hand and left chest which pierced his heart.

"Based on the results of the crime scene, information was obtained from the suspect whom we were able to arrest on the same day at 23.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB)," he said.

Toto has been charged a 15-year prison sentence under Article 351 and Article 338 of the Criminal Code for murder, according to Kusworo.

