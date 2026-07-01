Man seen urinating on escalator at KL MRT station

A video of a man urinating on an escalator at a train station in Kuala Lumpur has sparked outrage among Malaysians as public transport operator Rapid KL urged commuters to be responsible in maintaining the cleanliness of stations and trains.

The 16-second clip, shared by a Threads user on Wednesday (July 1), shows a man in a black T-shirt standing on a descending escalator with urine flowing down his shorts as he stands behind two other men on the steps below him.

According to the Threads user, the incident happened at Titiwangsa station, one of Kuala Lumpur's largest transport hubs, and the man is allegedly a foreigner.

The video has since gone viral, with more than 34,000 likes, over 33,000 shares and nearly 6,000 comments, with netizens criticising the commuter's inconsiderate and unhygienic behaviour.

One user pointed out that the MRT station has clean toilets. "Was it really that difficult to use one? It's unhygienic and causes inconvenience to others."

Another commented: "No wonder this station always smelled bad, turns out it's because of dogs like him."

Another netizen said she had reported the incident to the rail operator. "I've informed Rapid KL via WhatsApp because I'm so angry," said the user, sharing a screenshot of her conversation with the operator.

Rapid KL said the incident occurred at 7.44pm on Tuesday at the Putrajaya Line, according to the New Straits Times.

The operator added that the affected area was cleaned as soon as they were alerted to the incident to ensure the station remained clean, safe and comfortable.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Rapid KL shared a screengrab of the video and said: "Don't imitate this act."

The rail operator said the cleanliness of its stations and trains is a shared responsibility and urged commuters to report any wrongful or suspicious activity to station staff or auxiliary police.

Last month, a photo of a woman allowing her child to urinate in broad daylight at a drain outside Suria KLCC shopping mall, at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, also sparked outrage from Malaysians.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com