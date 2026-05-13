Malaysian man wins $4.8M Toto 4D Jackpot after betting on old car plate numbers for 10 years

Imagine placing bets on the same pair of numbers for over a decade.

A 52-year-old property manager in Malaysia did just that and it finally paid off as he won RM14.8 million (S$4.8 million) in the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 draw on May 6 with his old car registration numbers.

The man from Selangor had placed a System 3 bet with a RM6 stake with the same pair of numbers – 9186 and 4828.

He won a total of RM14,818,901.35 along with a system play bonus of RM336.

"I have been betting on these numbers for over 10 years because they remind me of my old cars and the memories attached to them. I never expected both numbers would strike in the same draw," he said in a statement from STM Lottery.

"Whenever I read about jackpot winners, I used to ask myself whether these stories were really true. Now that I have personally experienced it, I can say the winning stories are indeed real," he added.

The unnamed winner said he plans to buy a branded car and invest in properties while ensuring the prize money is managed prudently for long-term financial security, according to STM Lottery.



STM Lottery said the total jackpot for the May 6 draw stood at RM16.8 million, with the remaining RM1,975,853.50 won by a Kuala Lumpur player through the i-System method.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com