Minister warns of continuing dry spell in Malaysia with mercury soaring to 37.5 deg C

Extended dry spell in Malaysia means extreme heat and water shortages are expected to persist until at least June, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup said on Tuesday (April 14).

The heatwave, driven by the current monsoon transition, has already begun to deplete vital water reserves, he said at the soft opening of International Sustainability Week 2026, The Star reported.

Kurup confirmed that the country has officially entered a high-risk weather phase.

"We have already been informed of temperatures reaching approximately 37.5 deg C and we are monitoring the situation closely," he added.

The Star reported that while the government recently conducted a first round of cloud seeding across Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Melaka and Johor, the minister admitted that the results have not been satisfactory.

"There has been rainfall. However, one of the key measures is to see whether there has been a rise in the water dam levels, and it hasn’t actually reached the target that we wanted," he said.

Based on the latest report by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the daily maximum temperature in some areas in west Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak recorded high readings. In Kelantan it was 37.3 deg C.

Kurup revealed that a second round of cloud seeding operations has been requested for next week, with the focus on the southern states of Johor and Melaka.

In his Facebook post, he advised Malaysians to be more aware and prepared for the looming crisis.

Among other things, he advised them to plan any outdoor activities after referring to the latest weather forecast and follow official channels for accurate information.

The minister also raised the alarm on air quality, adding that the prolonged lack of rain significantly increases the risk of transboundary haze.

He said his ministry is prepared to engage with neighbouring countries to mitigate the environmental impact should the dry spell continue to worsen.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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