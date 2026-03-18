More than 1,000 litterbugs caught in Malaysia since Jan 1 under stricter law

More than 1,000 people have been caught for littering offences since the start of the year when tougher penalties kicked in, Malaysian authorities have said.

Malaysian government agency Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Malaysia Corporation (SWCorp) did not specify how many of the 1,054 offenders are Singaporeans.

AsiaOne has reached out to SWCorp for more information.

It comes after five Singaporeans are slated to be charged in court in Johor on April 1 for littering there between Jan 1 and 12.

If convicted, they could be fined up to RM2,000 (S$652) and sentenced to community service.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (March 18), Malaysia’s Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said that some of the 1,054 offenders have already started serving their court-ordered community service by "sweeping roads, cleaning drains and public toilets for up to 12 hours".

"It’s simply not worth it. A single cigarette butt could cost you RM2,000 and hours of community service," news outlet the Star quoted Nga as saying.

He noted that the law applies to everybody, including foreigners, with no exception.

The stricter punishments cover Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

On Feb 9, Mohamad Nuh Qurasaini Kayat, 25, became the first Singaporean to be convicted under the anti-littering law.

He was fined RM 1,500 and performed community service in Kuala Lumpur four days later.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com