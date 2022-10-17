More jams at checkpoint as Johor suspends some counters

With travel opening up after the Covid-19 pandemic, the checkpoints between Singapore and Malaysia, among the busiest border crossings in the world, have been flooded with travellers.

Now the queues may get even longer.

That’s because part of the automated clearance system at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor has been suspended for more than three weeks from Sunday (Oct 16).

The Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Facebook page said autogate replacement and installation works will be carried out there until Nov 10.

It seems not all the autogates will be affected and those not involved in the works will operate as usual for Malaysian citizens.

But it was not specified how many of the automated gates will operate during this period.

As an alternative, travellers can go to counters where clearance is done manually.

Counters 1-4 are for Malaysian citizens, Counter 5 for senior citizens, people with disabilities, pregnant mothers and Malaysian permanent residents, and Counters 6-18 for all passports, the Facebook post said.

But the time taken for getting through the checkpoint is likely to increase for all travellers as more people will need to go through manual clearance.