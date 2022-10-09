'Most memorable JB trip ever': Travellers made to U-turn after power outage at Woodlands Checkpoint

Many travellers' return to Singapore from Johor were thwarted in the wee hours of Sunday (Oct 9) morning, after the closure of Woodlands Checkpoint for several hours due to a blackout.

According to an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Facebook post at 1.15am, the reason for the closure was due to a power outage.

The Land Transport Authority also alerted travellers about the road closure at Woodlands Checkpoint Exit, in a tweet posted at 1.24am.

In videos posted to social media, drivers shared their dismay at having to make a detour to Tuas Checkpoint after just arriving at Woodlands Checkpoint.

Wrote TikTok user Sherrygsh: "The most best memorable JB trip ever. U-turn back to JB when you thought finally you arrive at checkpoint at 2am (sic)!?"

A video shared on Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers appeared to show travellers, who were planning to make the journey across the Causeway on foot, stranded at the land checkpoint.

At 5.30am, ICA said that the power at Woodlands Checkpoint had been restored. This was later replaced by a message at 6.25am, advising travellers to check the One Motoring website before embarking on their journey.

[9 Oct, 6.25am] Immigration clearance and power at Woodlands Checkpoint has been restored. Travellers are advised to check One Motoring website before embarking on their journey. Posted by Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Saturday, October 8, 2022

