Motorcyclist falls into sea along Second Link, rescuers retrieve body from nearby swamp

A motorcyclist travelling to Singapore via the Second Link bridge died on Wednesday (July 10) after falling into Johor Straits waters.

The body of the 45-year-old man was found stuck in a mangrove swamp about 400m away, near the entrance of the Forest City project, reported Malaysian news outlet Berita Harian.

A group of fishermen had made the grim discovery at about 2.30pm, about six hours after a search and rescue operation was launched on Wednesday morning.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Ahmad Mazlan said the search was initially confined to a 60m radius from the bridge, and later expanded to 200m, according to China Press.

The body of the man has been handed over to the police for further action.

Earlier that day, Malaysia media reported that the fire station had received a distress call regarding the fall at about 7.20am.

A rescue tender vehicle with seven firemen was subsequently deployed to the Second Link bridge, where a blue motorcycle was found abandoned at the side.

