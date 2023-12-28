Body of missing Singaporean in Desaru found

The body of a missing Singaporean off the Desaru Coast has been found after he was swept away by waves along the beach, reported the Oriental Daily on Thursday (Dec 28).

Authorities were alerted after members of the public discovered 49-year-old Isaac Kelvin Tan Lee Thong's body at 5.30am today along the beach of a hotel five kilometres away from where the man went missing.

Penawar Fire and Rescue Department director and operations commander Masri Ibrahim told Malaysian media that upon receiving word of the body being found, authorities immediately retrieved the body.

"The body was found about five kilometres from where he was last seen and the victim was identified by his wife," he told The Star.

According to earlier reports, the man, along with his 16-year-old son, went missing around noon along the beach at The Westin Desaru Coast in Kota Tinggi.

Upon being notified, firefighters and other rescue personnel were dispatched to the location along with several fire trucks and medical emergency boats to conduct search and rescue.

The son was saved by members of the public before rescue personnel arrived and was conveyed to Kota Tinggi Hospital.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, Masri shared that rescue operations had gone on for about six hours before being suspended at 7pm on Wednesday and was to be resumed on Thursday morning.

Dangers of the sea

"A red flag was raised there (the beach) as a warning to visitors not to engage in activities on the beach due to weather conditions," Masri said in a statement to media then.

“The man was enjoying some recreational activities at the beach with his soon when ... he was washed away by currents and went missing," he told The Star.

A statement issued by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Dec 15 reminded the public to be responsible for their own safety when partaking in recreational activities at sea.

The MPA stated that this monsoon season is expected to last to March 2024 with "moderate to heavy rain" and "heightened lightning risks".

Waters near Singapore will also experience strong winds, choppy seas and heavy swells, the statement reads.

"If they decide to proceed with their activity, they should also observe best practices and relevant safety guidelines, know the emergency protocols and be equipped with the appropriate safety equipment," the statement added.

