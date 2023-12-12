Man, 20, found dead at East Coast Park; likely to have drowned

A man's body was found in the waters off East Coast Park on Monday (Dec 11).

The 20-year-old visited the park with a group of friends on Sunday evening, and went for a swim in the sea with one of them.

It is believed that the man swam too far from the shore and drowned, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Responding to queries by AsiaOne, the police said that they received a report of a suspected drowning at sea off East Coast Park at 7.12pm on Sunday.

The deceased's body was subsequently found and retrieved from the waters on Monday.

Photographs of the area sent to Shin Min show that the area had been cordoned off by the police amid investigations on the scene.

Besides a blue tent, a crowd of onlookers was also seen gathering around the restricted area.

According to preliminary investigations, the police said no foul play is suspected.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

