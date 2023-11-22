Body of 21-year-old man found floating on Bedok Reservoir

The body of a 21-year-old man was found in the waters near PAssion Wave @ Bedok Reservoir on Tuesday (Nov 21) morning, the police said.

Several personal items such as a black backpack and a yellow stuffed toy were found on the reservoir bank. Three bottles of alcohol as well as a packet of snacks were placed on the nearby steps, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Additionally, a black bicycle was found lying on the grass beside the reservoir.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at Bedok Reservoir at around 9.05am on Tuesday.

The body of a 21-year-old man was subsequently found and retrieved from the waters, and the man was pronounced dead on scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.

