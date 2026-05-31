Motorcyclist in Malaysia wins praise for helping lost elderly deliveryman complete route: 'Genuinely loves helping others'

A motorcyclist who came across an elderly deliveryman, who became lost while trying to deliver an order, has warmed the hearts of social media users for his willingness to help a stranger in need.

The incident was captured on the motorcyclist's dashcam and uploaded on his TikTok on May 28.

Based on the invoice held by the deliveryman, the incident is likely to have occurred in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, the deliveryman is seen asking the motorcyclist — vlogger Aiman Rukhie — for directions, saying he does not know how to use navigation app Waze.

When Aiman tried showing him how to input the address into Waze, the elderly man asked if Aiman could lead him to his destination, adding that he could reimburse Aiman for his petrol.

He then handed some banknotes to Aiman and the duo are seen travelling to the elderly man's delivery destination.

Along the way, Aiman, who was riding with another motorcyclist, is heard communicating with his companion, saying he hopes the items being delivered are legal.

Nonetheless, he casted aside any lingering doubts and led the elderly deliveryman to his destination.

After they arrived, Aiman shook hands with the man and used the opportunity to return the monies. The duo are seen exchanging banters and pleasantries before Aiman rides off.

More than 2,000 comments have since been left on Aiman's TikTok video, which received 1.8 million views at the time of this article's publication.

TikTok user Sabry Basiron said: "See, this is proof. We can all respect each other regardless of race or religion and not make an issue out of it...We can live in peace and harmony. Good job, brother." Her comment received over 3,700 likes.

Responding to some users who discussed how much money was passed to Aiman, one user, im.8511, wrote: "It's not about rejecting RM2 or RM3. It's about him being the kind of person who genuinely loves helping others and finds satisfaction in making things easier for others."

The encounter was perhaps best summed up by user Ram.G: "His intention to help sincerely without expecting anything in return is important.

"This video can be an example of how we can be as Malaysians."

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editor@asiaone.com