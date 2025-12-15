Malaysia to upgrade Johor-Singapore checkpoints to ease peak-hour travel

Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) is upgrading its immigration facilities and systems at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in a bid to ease peak hour travel.

The BSI is located at the northern end of the Causeway, while the KSAB is at the Malaysian end of the Second Link.

As part of the upgrading works, the ministry will add 40 additional National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) eGate units and 145 MYNIISe QR code scanners at the motorcycle, car and pedestrian crossings of the two Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 15), the KDN said their focus is on immediate and mid-term improvements to infrastructure, automation and digital immigration systems.

"This is expected to double the processing capacity at both entry points," the ministry said, adding that the improvements will help ensure a smoother, faster and safer travel experience for Malaysia-Singapore users, especially during peak hours.

The works are expected to be completed by Dec 31.

KDN is also working with telecommunications companies to boost internet connectivity at critical locations, to ensure that the eGates and scanners are not disrupted during peak periods.

During its rollout in September, some users raised their frustration on social media after experiencing delays or lags when using the MYNIISE application.

The app can be used by Malaysians as well as travellers from 63 countries and territories, including Singapore, at land checkpoints at the Causeway and Second Link.

