QR code immigration clearance trial kicks off at Johor land checkpoints with some Singapore travellers facing difficulties

Malaysia began its trial of a new QR code immigration system on Monday (Sept 22) at the Johor land checkpoints.

However, some travellers from Singapore to Johor Bahru reported issues generating the QR code.

The National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) is currently limited to passenger cars, said the Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday (Sept 20).

A total of 16 car lanes — eight each for entry and exit — have been fitted with the system at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru.

Similarly, the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Second Link has 12 car lanes — six each for entry and exit — in operation.

The ministry added that as at Sept 19, the app had been downloaded by over 10,000 users which shows "positive initial acceptance".

However, some comments under posts by the MyNIISE Facebook page raised issues with the new app.

One comment read: "Loading non-stop, can't scan (my) passport...very, very slow."

Another commenter wrote that the app seemingly only worked while using a Malaysian network, whether broadband or mobile data, which made it impossible for those away from Malaysia to register for the new immigration system.

"Stop wasting your time," he said.

Multiple members of Facebook group MY SG Road Trip bemoaned similar issues with the app, with some stating that they managed to register and use it after several tries.

State works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh inspected the rollout of the new system at BSI CIQ.

He told the New Straits Times: "Everything is running smoothly at the moment, with people giving their thumbs up. However, there have been some complaints about generating the QR code in Singapore."

Fazli assured that the vendor working on the app is looking into the issue.

The NIISe team stated on its Facebook page that the app is still in its trial run phase and apologised for any inconvenience faced, while the Malaysian Ministry of Home Affairs has encouraged users to submit their feedback to the Immigration Department as well.

