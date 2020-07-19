Newborn baby in critical condition after Ipoh teen mum throws him out of window

A newborn baby was found covered in blood on the roof of a house in Ipoh, Malaysia on Saturday (July 18).

The infant, with his umbilical cord still attached, was allegedly thrown out of a second-storey bedroom window by his mother.

A 16-year-old girl who lives in a neighbouring house is believed to have given birth to the baby.

The infant is in critical condition and undergoing treatment in hospital for head injuries sustained from the nine-metre fall.

Ipoh district police chief Assistant Commissioner A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz told Bernama: "A witness, who is also the suspect's neighbour, heard a loud thud at the back of his house and found the baby."

There were bloodstains in the teen's bedroom such as the window grilles and her bedsheets.

She was taken to hospital for medical attention, but she has yet to give her statement as "she is still weak due to bleeding from giving birth," the police chief added.

This is the latest case of infanticide in Malaysia in recent weeks.

On Thursday, a college student in Penang was charged with murdering her newborn daughter, whom she had tossed out of her apartment window.

The baby died from severe head injuries after falling from the 13th-floor apartment on July 10.

Residents lodged a police report upon the discovery of the infant's body on the road near the building's parking area, The Star reported.

"The teen revealed that she had woken up at 6am with a stomach ache. While in the toilet she tried to pass motion but as she was straining the baby came out and fell into the toilet bowl. She heard the baby's cries," said Northeast district police chief ACP Soffian Santong.

In a panic, she wrapped the child in her T-shirt and threw her out of the window, he added.

If convicted of murder, the 18-year-old will face the death penalty.

