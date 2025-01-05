Nightmare in Genting Highlands: Malaysian cops hunting down 4 men who robbed 2 tourists

Malaysian police are searching for four men who threatened, abducted and robbed two tourists from China.

The incident took place at Pekan Gohtong Jaya, a satellite town which is popular amongst tourists visiting Genting Highlands, on Dec 30 at about 6.30pm. It involved a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, reported The Star.

Officers at the Genting Highlands police station were alerted to the incident by a member of the public at around 7.40pm, Bentong district police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar told Sinar Harian on Friday (Jan 3).

"The incident happened while both victims were walking in Pekan Gohtong Jaya when they were approached by four unidentified male suspects," he said.

"The suspects forced both victims into a luxury vehicle and a struggle ensued between them. The female victim managed to escape from the vehicle, while the male victim was taken by the suspects."

The man was later left by the roadside after the robbers pocketed his cash and made him transfer money to their accounts, Zaiham added.

CCTV footage of the incident captured by a nearby business and circulated around various social media platforms shows the suspects driving what seems to be a black BMW, reported the New Straits Times.

Both victims sustained minor injuries and received treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, said Zaiham.

He added that the police have conducted an investigation and are actively pursuing the suspects.

The district police chief has urged members of the public with relevant information to contact the Bentong District Police Headquarters at 09-222 2222 or go to their nearby police station.

