Singaporean loses over $1,000 after alleged pickpocketing on JB bus ride

Despite his best efforts to avoid becoming a victim of theft, a Singaporean man visiting Johor Bahru (JB) was allegedly pickpocketed while taking the bus.

The man surnamed Chen, 72, lost $450 in cash as well as a credit card, which the thief used for transactions totalling about $800, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The incident occurred at about 1pm last Thursday (Dec 19), when Chen and his friend were travelling from KSL City to City Square mall.

He told the Chinese evening daily that he had sat at the rear end of the bus, next to a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s.

"At that time, the man kept twisting his body, but I didn't pay much attention to him, and didn't feel him touch me," Chen recalled, adding that the man alighted before they reached City Square mall.

Chen only discovered the loss at about 6pm when he took out his wallet to calculate his expenses. He contacted his bank, which informed him of the $800 transactions and helped block his card. He also lodged a police report.

The Singaporean added that the thief had not touched the RM200 (S$60) in his wallet.

"I suspect he was worried I will block my credit card if my wallet goes missing, so he put the wallet back into my pocket, and left the RM200 to mislead me," he surmised.

"But I don't understand how he pickpocketed me and managed to silently steal my money."

Chen told Shin Min that he had deliberately worn pants with deeper pockets and would periodically check if his wallet was still in his possession when shopping.

According to him, the bank requires two to three months for investigations, and it is unclear if the charge can be cancelled.

By sharing his experience, Chen said he hopes to remind Singaporeans visiting JB to stay vigilant.

He also said he decided against making a police report in Malaysia, concerned that the procedures would be too complicated.

