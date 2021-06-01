No mask no entry: Drunk maskless man beaten up for attempting to enter supermarket in Malaysia

What's the price for walking around without a mask these days?

An inebriated maskless man was beaten up after he tried to forcefully enter a supermarket in Sarawak, Malaysia, on Saturday (May 29).

In a video circulating on social media on Sunday, at least three men in the supermarket's uniforms could be seen surrounding the man, raining heavy blows on him while a crowd looked on.

According to local publication Harian Metro, the man, 31, had gone on a rampage when informed by the supermarket's management that he had to don a mask before being allowed entry.

"The supermarket employees had to use force to make him leave," the district police chief said.

When the police arrived on the scene, the man had already left the premises.

The police understand the man did not experience any serious injuries. A police report was also not made.

Daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has surpassed 8,000, with over 70,000 active cases and 2,552 dead.

In a bid to curb the rate of infection, the country has gone into a total nationwide lockdown starting today until June 14, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced last Friday. Only essential economic sectors and services would be allowed to operate during this period.

