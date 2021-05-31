Singapore should be able to relax restrictions on social gatherings after June 13: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore should be able to relax restrictions on social gatherings after June 13, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (May 31).

This is provided the Covid-19 situation continues to improve and the number of community cases falls further, he added.

In a speech broadcast live to the nation, the Prime Minister noted that the number of new cases reported daily has fallen since Singapore went on heightened alert with stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus.

"Because of your support, the number of daily cases has come down," Mr Lee said. "Barring another super-spreader or big cluster, we should be on track to bring this outbreak under control."

The country will know for sure in another week or so, he added, urging Singaporeans to keep up their efforts and stay vigilant.

This means working from home if possible and going out only when necessary, he said. "Most importantly, if you feel unwell, see a doctor immediately - even if you have been vaccinated."

Since May 16, people have only been allowed out in groups of two and dining in has been prohibited as the country tightened Covid-19 restrictions to stamp out a worrying surge of cases in the community.

This came after new clusters of infection were found - notably, at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and at Changi Airport - along with a rise in unlinked cases implying community spread.

