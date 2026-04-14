Cross-border commuters puzzled over new 'No walking' sign on Malaysia side of Causeway

Old rule but just new traffic signs.

That was what greeted cross-border commuters walking along the Johor-Singapore Causeway towards Johor Bahru in a video shared on April 9 (Thursday).

The 'No Pedestrians Allowed' and 'Speed Limit 50km/h' signs were seen being installed by workers in the video.

Commuters have long been walking across the Causeway to avoid heavy traffic, without active enforcement, leading to confusion over the new signs.

A pedestrian was quoted by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday as saying that he walked across the Causeway partly to enjoy the scenery, but he would have boarded a bus if he was aware of the walking ban.

Meanwhile, closer to the Singapore's side of the Causeway, commuters would see a sign informing pedestrians not to jaywalk.

Shin Min also reported Johor assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng as saying that the recently installed signs are likely replacements designed to be more visible, rather than a new measure.

Chen told the Chinese daily he has been advocating for a designated pedestrian walkway to provide a safer alternative for commuters to cross the border to no avail.

Online, some netizens expressed confusion over whether there would be active enforcement of pedestrians walking across the Causeway.

"Looks [like] we all have to swim, minimum speed of 50km/h," joked one user.

Another social media user quipped: "Personally, I [have]... tried walking once as a group on a Saturday morning around 7 to 8am. I would not recommend [it] since part of the route requires jaywalking."

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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