Parent allegedly holds child over rubbish bin to defecate at KLIA2; video sparks backlash

In full view of other passengers, a traveller at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) allegedly allowed a young child to defecate into a rubbish bin at a departure gate waiting area.

The incident was captured on video and shared on Threads by user @oklatuu700 on Monday (July 13). It reportedly took place before a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Penang.

The person who posted the video alleged that a father held his child over a rubbish bin while the child relieved himself, despite public toilets being located nearby.

Afterwards, the child's mother was seen heading to a nearby public toilet to wash her hands.

"The toilet was right there," the poster wrote, adding that the smell of faeces spread throughout the waiting area.

'Shameful behaviour'

The video has since drawn widespread criticism online.

"Shameful behaviour," one commenter wrote.

Many questioned why the family had not used the nearby toilets, with some calling on travellers to observe basic public hygiene and consideration in shared spaces.

The speculation also prompted comparisons with a recent controversy involving Malaysian tourists, who drew backlash after posting TikTok videos mocking and berating locals in China as "stinky" and unhygienic.

Despite speculation, the family's identity and nationality have not been verified.

Another commenter claimed to have witnessed a similar incident at the same airport. "I didn't have time to record it. I just shouted, 'Excuse me, go to the toilet!' the commenter wrote.

The commenter added that the poster should have confronted the family directly instead of merely recording the incident and sharing it online.

AsiaOne has reached out to Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad for comments.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com