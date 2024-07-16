'Park properly lah!' Tesla car gets vandalised after blocking zebra crossing in KL

A Tesla car was vandalised for obstructing a pedestrian crossing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pictures of the defaced vehicle were posted to Facebook group Mont Kiara Community last Thursday (July 11) by passer-by Andre Teow, who wrote: "Someone's fancy Tesla got marked by a hero. Seen opposite QRA (a supermarket) this evening."

On the white bonnet of the vehicle is a message scribbled in blue ink: "Park properly lah!!!!!"

Teow told World of Buzz that he first spotted the improperly parked car — which was already vandalised — at about 7pm on Thursday. It was still there when he left at about 10pm.

He added that the Tesla car was blocking the zebra crossing and is "a huge hindrance" to residents of the affluent neighbourhood, especially the elderly "who rely on the slope and stairs to safely cross the road".

Several netizens were tickled by the sight and called the vandal a "hero".

"Vigilante justice at its finest," said a Facebook user.

However, one netizen, WL Kun called the culprit "quite dumb" as Teslas have the Sentry Mode feature, meaning the vandal's face had likely been captured on camera and the car owner can lodge a police report with the evidence, reported the New Straits Times.

One commentor also criticised the act of vandalism, writing: "Follow the rules, call authorities to tow the car away, don't take the law into your own hands."

Another said: "To those who think this is alright or to the one who did this, I really hope you are a law-abiding citizen at all times, if not something like that will happen to you and you can't cry about it."

