Man ambushed, shot several times after buying eggs in Penang

A 38-year-old man was shot several times outside a row of shophouses in Jalan Perniagaan Seri Tambun, Penang, on Monday (July 27), shortly after buying eggs.

The shooting happened at about 10am after the man, who had just finished exercising at a nearby gym, stopped at a convenience store in the same building to buy eggs, reported the New Straits Times.

The man, who has a criminal record, was about to get into his car when a masked man in a black jacket approached and fired several shots at him, NST reported.

He then ran into a nearby eatery in an attempt to escape, but the attacker chased after him and fired more shots.

The attacker fired at least five shots in total before fleeing the scene in a car, Malaysian media outlet Oriental Daily reported.

A bullet struck the man's right hand, NST reported.

He was later taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Superintendent Jay January Siowou said several pieces of evidence were recovered from the scene, Malay Mail reported on Tuesday.

The motive remains unclear, with police looking into all possible angles, he added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com