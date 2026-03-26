Pengerang forest fire 85% extinguished, says Johor fire department

A 150ha forest fire in Pengerang has been brought under control, with about 85 per cent of the fire extinguished, said the Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) on Thursday (March 26).

In an update posted at about 3.30pm, JBPM said firefighting operations are focused along Jalan Bypass Punggai-Sebana Cove, which has been on fire since last Saturday (March 21), and a 10ha area near the Pengerang People's Housing Project (PPR).

"So far, about 85 per cent, or 127.5ha of the area on fire at the Jalan Bypass Punggai-Sebana Cove has been successfully extinguished.

"Meanwhile, at PPR, about 55 per cent, or 4.5ha of the area on fire has been brought under control," JBPM director Siti Rohani Nadir said.

She added that heavy machinery such as excavators have been deployed to build fire breaks at the highway to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent areas.

The department also plans to use firefighting helicopters to conduct water bombing operations at the remaining area on fire.

In a separate statement posted on its Facebook, Kota Tinggi's Public Works Department, citing safety and visibility concerns, announced the full closure of Federal Route FT409 Jalan Punggai.

On Wednesday, Singapore's National Environment Agency said smoke haze from hot spots in eastern Johor could continue to affect Singapore due to the prevailing north-easterly winds.

As at 9.30pm, the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) ranged from 45 to 63, which is within the good to moderate range.

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editor@asiaone.com